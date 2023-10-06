In Syria, funerals began for the nearly 120 victims of the drone attack against an officer promotion ceremony in the province of Homs, to which Damascus responded with intense bombings on rebel areas. The UN envoy for Syria called for an “immediate de-escalation” of violence.

At dawn on Friday, October 6, dozens of relatives of victims gathered with closed faces in front of the military hospital in Homs.

Ambulances began transporting to their final resting place the remains of the officers and their families killed the previous day in a drone attack, while an officer promotion ceremony was underway, which left more than 120 dead.

“My son, don’t get in the car, don’t leave, stay close to me,” shouted a distraught mother in a black dress with white flowers and her head covered with a white scarf.

Soldiers with flower crowns preceded the coffins, to the sound of military music.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an organization based in the United Kingdom and which has a vast network of sources in Syria, the attack left a total of 123 dead, including 54 civilians, 39 of them children, and about 150 injured by the attack.

The attack in Homs was attributed by the Syrian Army to “terrorist organizations”, which it promised to fight “firmly.”

Relatives mourn during the funeral of victims of a drone attack on a Syrian military academy, in front of a hospital in government-controlled Homs, October 6, 2023. An October 5 attack on an academy Syrian military killed 112 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and state media blamed “terrorist organizations” for the drone attack in government-held Homs. AFP – LOUAI BESHARA

Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, who had left the ceremony on Thursday shortly before the drone attack, attended the funerals of around thirty soldiers and civilians in Homs.

“The blood of the martyrs who yesterday paid with their lives is very dear, but the country is even more dear,” he said.

Retaliation bombings

According to the Army, the attack, which has not been claimed by any armed group, was carried out “using drones loaded with explosives.” Homs province has been fully under the control of the Syrian regime since 2018.

Jihadist groups that control part of Syrian territory sometimes use armed drones to carry out attacks.

Government forces counterattacked with bombing raids that have targeted the country’s last rebel stronghold in the northwest since Thursday afternoon. The OSDH reported the deaths of 15 civilians.

The UN special envoy for Syria called a day earlier for an “immediate de-escalation” of violence in Syria, following the attack on the military academy.

“Today’s horrific scenes remind us of the need for an immediate de-escalation of violence, a nationwide ceasefire and a cooperative approach in the fight against Security Council-listed terrorist groups,” said Geir Pedersen. in a statement issued in Geneva.

“All parties must respect their obligations under international law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he added.

