The US has deployed additional forces and weapons to reduce Russia’s growing strength in Syria. It is being told that Russian soldiers deployed in Syria are deliberately targeting American soldiers. After which the US decided to increase its forces and weapons. A few days ago, four US soldiers were injured in an accident involving a Russian army car.The US had withdrawn most of its troops since the end of ISIS in Syria. Few of his soldiers were stationed there to keep track of the latest situation. Meanwhile, Russia has increased its military strength tremendously in Syria. Russia openly supports the Syrian government and President Bashar al Assad. Whereas, the US-led coalition is opposed to him.

America deployed many deadly weapons

“We have also deployed modern radar systems in Syria,” US Central Command spokesman Navy Captain Bill Urban said. Patrol of fighter jets has also been increased in this area for better protection of US and coalition forces. He further stated that the US does not clash with any other nation in Syria, but will defend coalition forces, if necessary.

Russia and America clash increased

In recent times there has been a spurt in military skirmishes between Russia and America. Only last month, a Russian military truck hit a light armored military vehicle of the US Army. Four US Army personnel were injured in this accident. At the same time, Russia blamed the US for this incident. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Russia had already informed the US coalition forces about the Russian military police convoy. However, American forces attempted to disrupt the Russian military convoy.



America is opposed to the Assad government

In Syria, the US supports the Syrian Democratic Forces. This group opposes the Assad government. The Syrian government, out of the recent fierce civil war, has no control over the entire country. Due to which there are many such opposing factions including Syrian Democratic Forces which maintain control over large parts of the country. It is believed that Syria may again become a battleground with the new deployment of the US Army.