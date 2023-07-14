On Thursday, the Syrian regime opened the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, which allows humanitarian aid to reach areas under rebel control. On Wednesday, Russia vetoed in the UN Security Council the maintenance of this border crossing, vital for thousands of inhabitants of the northwest of the country.

The Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the main gateway for humanitarian aid into the northwest of the country, had been closed since the UN mandate expired on Monday. This is temporarily over: On Thursday, July 13, Syria authorized the United Nations to use it for six months.

Damascus “has taken the sovereign decision to authorize the UN and its specialized agencies to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in need in northwestern Syria, in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government, for a period of six months from July 13”, the Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, told the press, after sending a letter to this effect to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the Security Council .

“We have just received the letter and we are studying it,” Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for Antonio Guterres, told the AFP news agency.

A mechanism created in 2014 allowed the UN to deliver humanitarian aid to the population of the rebel areas in northwestern Syria without authorization from the Syrian government, which regularly denounced a violation of its sovereignty. Initially, it provided for four border crossings, but after years of pressure, in particular from Moscow, an ally of the Syrian regime, only the Bab al-Hawa crossing, between Turkey and Syria, remained operational, and its authorization was reduced to six renewable months.

But the mechanism expired on Monday, after the Council failed to extend it, causing the border crossing to be closed to UN trucks.

“The priority is to get aid back, quickly, to the people who need it, and then to secure their future,” British Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who chairs the Security Council in July, said in a statement. “But without UN supervision, control of this vital route is being handed over to whoever is responsible for the suffering of the Syrian people,” he deplored, noting that the supervision provided for in the UN resolution rejected on Tuesday prevented aid from being “diverted “.

The Russian veto

Given the even greater needs since the February earthquakes, the UN, the humanitarian community and most Council members insisted on an extension of at least a year to allow for better aid planning.

Facing opposition from Russia, which was asking for just six months, a nine-month compromise was put to a vote in the Council on Tuesday.

Russia vetoed the compromise, preventing its adoption despite the vast majority in favor of the proposal.

The council had also overwhelmingly rejected a rival Russian text that called for a six-month extension but also questioned Western sanctions on Syria.

On Thursday, the Syrian ambassador described the rejection of the Russian resolution as “obstruction”, announcing that his government had decided to open Bab al-Hawa “in the face of the intransigence of certain member states of the Security Council and their persistent refusal to introduce real improvements.” in the cross-border aid mechanism.

“The Syrian government insists once again that the United Nations and its representatives and staff must not communicate with terrorist organizations and groups in northwestern Syria,” he insisted, repeating a common argument used by Damascus to oppose the UN mechanism.

Two other operational border crossings

According to the UN, four million people in northwestern Syria, mostly women and children, need humanitarian aid to survive after years of conflict, economic crises, epidemics and growing poverty exacerbated by devastating earthquakes. The mechanism, which expired on Monday, made it possible to help 2.7 million people a month.

Despite the expiration of this mechanism, two other border crossings remain operational, authorized directly by President Bashar al-Assad after the February earthquakes.

However, 85% of UN humanitarian aid to rebel areas passes through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

Asked about the future of the two border crossings of Bab al-Salam and Al Ra’ee, whose authorization expires on August 13, the Syrian ambassador said that there was still “time” to assess the situation and make a decision.

*With AFP; adapted from its original in French