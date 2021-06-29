The Syrian market has recently suffered from drug interruption, so the shelves of many pharmacies have been emptied of medicines for diabetes, stress, liver diseases, neurological diseases and children’s medicines, while others are closed in the capital, Damascus, and several cities, including Aleppo, Homs and Lattakia.

The ministry’s decision led to an increase in the prices of pharmaceutical grades by up to 50 percent in light of the deteriorating economic conditions of the Syrians, which recorded the worst levels in the world, with the successive UN warnings that more than 12 million Syrians face the specter of famine.

poor pharmacy

With the crazy rise in drug prices and the collapse of the health sector in the country, Syrians turned to alternative medicine and herbal medicine as a solution to their health problems.

Attarin markets in Syrian cities have become the pharmacy of the poor, and herbal medicine has become popular after the high cost of medicine from doctors’ examinations and the prices of medicines and hospitals to frightening numbers in countries exhausted by war and poverty.

Raeda Satouf resorted to a herbal shop in the Al-Buzuriya market in Damascus to treat the problem of gravel and sand that she suffers from and which has caused her great pain after spending the money in nephrologists’ clinics.

Raeda, a mother of three, says that she turned to traditional medicine after long, useless treatment sessions and weekly reviews of the doctor who advised her to undergo an expensive surgery that exceeded her husband’s capacity, working as a guard in one of the villas in the Al-Assad villages area in Damascus countryside, to Sky News Arabia, that Al-Attar described her a mixture of herbs Soaked in lemon juice for 3 days before eating it.

The woman in her thirties said: “The herbal mixture saved me from the amounts of sand and small stones in my kidneys, and I feel much better, and it only cost me 3000 Syrian pounds (one dollar), while the cost of high-priced medicines with doctor’s examinations cost me about 50 thousand pounds per month, and my husband’s salary is 100 thousand.” Syrian pounds ($33), so I resorted to herbal medicine.”

herbal medicine

Hanna Akub, a seller of natural herbs and has been working in traditional medicine for 30 years, says that he inherited the profession from his father and grandfather.

He added, to Sky News Arabia, that his shop is very popular, especially with the high prices of hospitals, doctors’ clinics, the prices of medicines, and sometimes their loss.

In his speech, Akub referred to Syria’s richness in medicinal and aromatic herbs that saved many of its children from diseases, and said: “I bring to my clients mixtures to treat various diseases, such as diabetes, hepatitis, intestinal diseases, kidney failure, colon, ulcers, diarrhea, slimming mixtures, and others, at very low prices that saved them huge sums.” .

And the English language teacher, Maysoon, replaced the old grandmothers’ prescription for treating her polycystic ovaries problem, and she tells Sky News Arabia that she refrained from visiting the doctor’s office after he raised the examination price to 15,000 Syrian pounds and asked her for analyzes that amounted to 600 thousand Syrian pounds (200 dollars). Except for the drug prescription, which may reach 90,000 Syrian pounds for each prescription ($30), while she receives a monthly salary of 60,000 Syrian pounds ($20), so she resorted to the Al-Buzuriya market, which one of the perfumers prescribed to her with the herb Lion’s Man and Melissa as a treatment for her problem and the parsley infusion.

Maysoon points out that the recipe cost less than one dollar, and sometimes some perfumers do not charge the price of some herbs, but give them free of charge to their very poor customers.

Drug prices doubled

The Syrian Ministry of Health decided to amend drug prices last week, and attached a list of 11,819 medicinal items, the rate of which increased to 50 percent.

And media sources reported that the demand of pharmaceutical laboratories to raise drug prices came due to the high costs of the production industry and the import of materials used in its manufacture in foreign currency, which threatened to lose the market for many types of drugs.

Noting that the government prices the value of medicines on the basis of the old price of the dollar, which is 1256, while it recently raised the exchange rate of one dollar to 2500 Syrian pounds, according to the Central Bank of Syria, and in the black market it reaches 3000 Syrian pounds, and these differences are what prompted the owners of factories to stop production and demand an increase in the prices of medicines .

The prices of medicines have witnessed significant increases, and the rate of increase in some items has reached 100 percent, according to a number of Syrian citizens. Bahman Ali says that the cough syrup he buys for his child was 8000 Syrian pounds a month ago, and he bought it for 16 thousand Syrian pounds. In his speech to Sky News Arabia, he adds that the fluctuation of the exchange rate The Syrian pound doubles the prices of medicines.

Despite the risks posed by herbal treatment as an alternative to medicine, the high costs of treatment, the collapse of the health sector and its inability to provide full services to citizens led to a large spread of clinics and shops of what is known as traditional or Arab medicine, which the majority of its visitors are poor.