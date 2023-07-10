Syria | At least eight people were killed in car bomb explosions

Two separate car bomb attacks were carried out in northern Syria on Sunday, killing at least eight people. At least three of the dead were children.

One of the two separate explosions took place at a car repair shop in Shawa village near the Turkish border. The residents of the village tell about it. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, five civilians were killed in the explosion, three of whom were children. In addition, ten others were injured.

In the city of Manbij, on the other hand, an explosive device mounted on a vehicle killed three fighters affiliated with the Kurdish-led SDF forces, according to the monitoring organization.

No party immediately announced that they were behind the bombings.

The war in Syria started in 2011 with large-scale anti-regime demonstrations, which the regime began to suppress violently.