Syria | At least 23 Syrian soldiers were killed in the ISIS attack

The attack took place on Thursday near the Iraqi border.

An extremist organization On Thursday, ISIS jihadists surrounded a military bus in Dayr al-Zawr province in eastern Syria and started shooting at it, says the British public radio BBC.

At least 23 Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an organization that monitors the situation in Syria, more than ten soldiers were wounded in the attack. In addition, dozens of soldiers have disappeared.

The attack is said to be the deadliest attack by ISIS this year so far.

Syria according to the state news agency Sana, an army source said that a terrorist group attacked a military bus in the steppe area near the Iraqi border.

The attack took place on a road along which the pumping station was one of ISIS’ bases before it was captured by the Syrian army in 2017.

SOHR estimates that the number of dead will probably increase.

ISIS attacks have increased in the coming weeks in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria.