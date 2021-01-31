Two car bombs that exploded two hours apart in northwestern Syria’s Aleppo province left at least 11 dead and dozens injured on Sunday. In addition, another person was killed when Kurdish security forces opened fire on pro-government protesters in a northeastern city, state media reported.

The attacks this Sunday bring to three the number of assaults in Syria this weekend against Turkish targets, Proturk, or in areas under their control.

At the beginning of the afternoon this Sunday, a car bomb exploded in the city of Azaz, in the Aleppo region, northwest of the country. The detonation left at least five dead, including three civilians, and 25 wounded, according to the local newspaper al-Watan.

It is an area that is under the control of Turkey, a country allied with some rebels who oppose the government of President Bashar Al Assad.

Civilian casualties fell in a car bomb explosion this afternoon, in the city of Azaz, north of #Aleppo. The #WhitHelmets teams are on the scene carrying out search and rescue operations and extinguishing the fires caused by the explosion. pic.twitter.com/YCQQmyQ4yX – The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 31, 2021

Two hours later, another vehicle explosion occurred at a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) checkpoint in a town near the city of al-Bab, also in northern Aleppo. There, at least six members of the FSA died and four more were injured, according to sources from that movement.

Turkish forces and their insurgent Syrian allies control much of northern Syria, following an offensive in 2019 against the Kurdish YPG militia, which occupies swaths of northern and eastern Syria and is considered by Ankara as a terrorist group.

Opposition-dominated areas are the scene of recurring attacks that are rarely claimed by a single movement.

On Saturday, another explosion killed eight people in an industrial district in downtown Afrín, in the same region.

Syria’s Civil Defense noted that it has responded to 11 explosions in the northwest of the country since early January.

Kurds fire on pro-government protesters

This same Sunday, a Syrian man died and four were injured after Kurdish security forces shot at pro-government protesters in a northeastern city, state media reported.

Pro-government protesters protest the Kurdish security forces’ siege of their neighborhood in Hassakeh, Syria, on January 31, 2021. © State news agency SANA / Via AP

The official SANA news agency said people were protesting the siege of their neighborhood in the city of Hassakeh. A video of the demonstration showed dozens of men gathered in a street on a rainy day as they chanted “with our souls, our blood, we sacrifice it for you, Bashar”, in reference to the Syrian president, just before they opened fire on them. .

The Kurds, Syria’s largest ethnic minority, have forged a semi-autonomous enclave in the north of the country since the start of the civil war in 2011. In the area, they run their own affairs and control most of the oil resources of the country. nation.

But both in the cities of Hassakeh and in Qamishli they share control with government forces, which are present in security zones, near the airport and in some neighborhoods. Both cities have a sizeable Kurdish population.

In addition, the Kurdish forces are backed by the US-led coalition, with which they fought against Islamic State militants and ended their territorial control of much of Syrian territory in a military campaign that ended in 2019.

However, the presence of US troops is another source of tension between Kurdish and government forces.

In the past month, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, pro-government fighters have besieged Kurdish areas in northwestern Aleppo, preventing the entry of food and medical supplies. In response, in the last 21 days, Kurdish forces have imposed a siege on government areas of the two cities, which would also explain the new wave of violence.

With AP and Reuters