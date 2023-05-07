The Arab League has readmitted Syria to the organization, after having expelled it 12 years ago due to the harsh repression of the uprisings implemented by President Bashar al-Assad. This was decided by the foreign ministers of the Arab League during an emergency meeting convened in Cairo, explaining that the readmission of Syria is “conditional”.

These included the return of Syrian refugees without retaliation, a credible political process leading to elections, and steps to end drug smuggling from Syria into neighboring countries.