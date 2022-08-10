Today, Wednesday, the Syrian official media reported, quoting a security source, that a leader in the terrorist organization ISIS blew himself up with an explosive belt, after being besieged by the Syrian government forces in the south of the country.
And the Syrian source announced, according to what the official news agency “SANA” reported, that “the competent security authorities carried out a qualitative security operation” that led to the “killing of the terrorist Abu Salem al-Iraqi” in the western countryside of Daraa “after he was surrounded and wounded by several bullets before he blew himself up with an explosive belt.”
Al-Iraqi, according to the security source, was the military leader of the extremist organization in southern Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the killing of Al-Iraqi, yesterday, Tuesday, after he was surrounded by government forces and local gunmen. The observatory said that the leader had been keeping a low profile in the area since 2018, and had participated in the assassinations and chaos in the south of Syria from time to time.
