On Saturday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that it shot down 7 drones over areas in Aleppo and the countryside of Hama and Idlib.

The ministry said, in a statement, “Seven terrorist drones were shot down in the skies over Aleppo and the countryside of Hama and Idlib. They were launched by terrorist organizations with the aim of targeting civilian areas to terrorize safe residents and destroy public and private facilities and services.”

On Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that terrorists were targeting marches at the graduation ceremony of a batch of students from the Military College in Homs in the center of the country.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the attack had risen to 89 people, including 31 women and 5 children, in addition to 277 injured.