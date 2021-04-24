The fire on a tanker off the coast of the Syrian city of Bayanis in the province of Tartous could have been caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle attack. This was announced on Saturday, April 24, by the agency. SANA citing the Syrian oil ministry.

According to the ministry, the ship was attacked by a drone from the territorial waters of Lebanon. By now, the fire has been completely extinguished.

According to Iranian TV channel Al-Alam, the tanker was attacked by two shells. The first touched the front of the ship, slightly damaging it. The second shell fell to the deck and caused serious damage.

It is noted that as a result of the incident, no human casualties were recorded.

On April 22, it was reported that the Israel Defense Forces struck targets in Syria in response to the launch of a surface-to-air missile that fell in the Negev desert.