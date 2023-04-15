The Palestinian issue is a central issue
- In the statement, the ministers affirmed the centrality and priority of the Palestinian issue, and condemned illegal Israeli practices that undermine the two-state solution and the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967 AD, and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy. and the Arab Peace Initiative.
- The meeting condemned the Israeli attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif, and the violation of the sanctity of the holy places.
- The statement indicated that the Jordanian Department of the Endowments of Jerusalem and the Affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque is the entity authorized with exclusive jurisdiction to manage the affairs of the mosque and regulate entry to it within the framework of the historical Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem.
An Arab role to end the Syrian crisis
- According to the statement, views were consulted and exchanged on the efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions and preserve Syria’s unity, security, stability, and Arab identity, and return it to its Arab surroundings, in a way that achieves the good of its brotherly people.
- The ministers stressed that the political solution is the only solution to the Syrian crisis, and the importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis, setting up the necessary mechanisms for this role, and intensifying consultations among Arab countries to ensure the success of these efforts.
- The ministers agreed on the importance of resolving the humanitarian crisis, providing the appropriate environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, ending their suffering, enabling them to return safely to their homeland, and taking more measures that would contribute to stabilizing the situation in the entire Syrian territory.
- The ministers emphasized the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and organizations, combating drug smuggling and trafficking, and the importance of state institutions preserving Syria’s sovereignty over its territory to end the presence of armed militias there, and external interference in Syrian internal affairs.
