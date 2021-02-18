Syria and Israel exchanged prisoners. This was announced on Thursday, February 18, according to the state news agency of Syria. SANA…

“As part of the completion of the prisoner exchange program carried out with the mediation of the Russian Federation, Syrian prisoners Muhammad Ahmad Hussein and Tarek Gadab al-Ubeidan were released from Israeli prisons, they returned to their villages in the province of Quneitra,” the agency notes, citing sources.

On the eve it became known that an Israeli citizen detained by the Syrian border guards in the Golan Heights will be exchanged for two Syrians in prison. Russia is a mediator in negotiations between countries.

An Israeli citizen accidentally crossed the Syrian border near the city of Quneitra, where she was detained by the military. The Syrian government, in exchange, demanded the extradition to Damascus of the Syrians held in Israel, Diab Kahmuz and Nihal al-Makat. As noted in the agency, they “fought against the Israeli occupation.”

An armed conflict has continued in Syria since March 2011. To date, the main group of terrorists of the “Islamic State” (a terrorist organization that is banned in the Russian Federation) has been defeated. Scattered militant units operate in a number of provinces of the country.