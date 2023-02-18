Sunday, February 19, 2023
Syria | An Israeli missile strike hit residential buildings in the Syrian capital, at least 15 reportedly killed

February 18, 2023
in World Europe
The attack happened the night before Sunday.

of Israel a missile strike carried out by the army on the night before Sunday has hit residential buildings in the Syrian capital Damascus, reports the Syrian state news agency Sana.

Eyewitnesses from the news agency Reuters have also observed the attack.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group monitoring the war in Syria, at least 15 people have died in the attack. According to the group, the strike hit near an Iranian cultural center and destroyed a residential building.

According to Reuters, the attack hit a densely populated residential area near the center of Damascus.

The Syrian authorities have not given exact information about the victims, but mentioned the number of people killed and wounded in the attack.

