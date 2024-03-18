The Syrian News Agency quoted a military source as saying: “At approximately 2:10 am today, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside.”

The source added: “Our air defense media responded to the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material losses.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israeli strikes targeted the vicinity of the Yabroud area in the Damascus countryside.

Syrian news platforms and social media pages published videos that they said were of the new Israeli attack on Syria.

Syria announced that a soldier was injured in an Israeli missile attack, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Syrian army.

The army said that Israeli missiles were fired from the Golan Heights towards Syria, resulting in the injury of the soldier and some material losses.

Over the past years, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, mainly targeting Iranian and Hezbollah targets, including warehouses and shipments of weapons and ammunition, as well as Syrian army sites.

In light of the impact of the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel intensified the pace of raids it launched in Syria, particularly targeting groups loyal to Tehran, most notably Hezbollah.

This week, the Israeli army announced that it targeted about 4,500 Hezbollah targets during the past five months in Lebanon and Syria, killing 300 and wounding 750 among the party’s fighters.