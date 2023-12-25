Syria | An Iranian general was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria

Moussavi is said to have been in the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus, when Israel launched a missile attack on the area.

Iranian the general was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria on Monday. Razi Moussavi the death was reported by Iran's state-run news agency Irna. Israel has not commented on the matter.

Moussavi is said to have been in the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus, when Israel launched a missile attack on the area.

Irna described Moussavi as one of the “most experienced advisers” of the Syrian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization monitoring the situation in Syria, on Monday Israel struck the positions of Iranian forces and Lebanese Hezbollah in the suburbs of Damascus. Local residents reported loud explosions heard from the area and columns of smoke rising from it.

Israel has struck Syria several times since the country's civil war began in 2011. In addition to Iranian forces and Hezbollah, its targets have been Syrian army positions.