The Arab League decided on Sunday to allow Syria to rejoin the organization, international news agencies report. The alliance of Arab countries decided to withdraw from Syrian membership in 2011 because the League disagreed with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s brutal response to the country’s civil war.

The Arab countries have been discussing strengthening ties with Syria for some time. Since the severe earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in early February, this has received even more attention. A week ago, top regional diplomats in Jordan were still discussing a roadmap to make Syria part of the Arab group again. At a meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where the Arab League is based, a vote was taken on Sunday to lift the Syrian suspension.

All thirteen ministers present voted in favour, but that does not mean that the entire Arab world agrees on restoring ties with Syria. Several countries were therefore not present at the meeting. A notable absentee is Qatar. The Gulf state continues to support opposition groups opposed to al-Assad’s government.

The Arab League is a diplomatic organization. The League was founded in 1945 by seven countries, including Syria, Iraq and Egypt, to promote cooperation between member states, promote common interests and mediate conflicts. Now that Syria has rejoined, the organization has a total of 22 members.