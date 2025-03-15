Syria: All Puzzle pieces

We analyze the future of the region with Javier Espinosa, Leila Nachawati and Francesca Cicardi

Three months after the fall of Bashar al Asad, Syria already has a provisional constitution, but a few days after the worst episode of sectarian violence since the overthrow of the Al Asad regime. Forces loyal to the ex -dictator rose against the new authorities, who launched a military operation where hundreds of civilians from the Alauí minority were massacred

In parallel, there have been important political movements in other regions of the country: of the Kurdistan, in the northeast of the country, to the south, of a Drusa majority: the challenges for the new Syria are numerous, with a fragmented state, a complex and diverse society, an economy in ruins and serious security problems.



YPG military ceremony held in April 2019.



We analyze it with the War journalist from El Mundo Javier Espinosaspecialized in the Middle East, with the journalist and researcher of Syrian origin Leila Nachawati, and Francesca Cicardi, Eldiario.es journalist with great experience in the region.

And we extend the view to the Kurdistan, also on the other side of the border, in Turkey, because the Kurdish fight lives a historical moment after the announcement of Alto El Fuego and eventual disarmament of the historic PKK.

#Syria #Puzzle #pieces