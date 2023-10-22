Sunday, October 22, 2023
Syria | Airstrikes destroyed airports, at least two were killed

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2023
Syria | Airstrikes destroyed airports, at least two were killed

The fields are out of use due to strikes.

Airstrikes destroyed Damascus and Aleppo airports in Syria on Sunday. The fields are out of use due to the strikes, a Syrian military source told the state news agency Sana.

According to the source, Israel was behind the attacks. According to the source, early morning airstrikes killed one civilian worker and wounded another at the Damascus airport. According to a ministry source on state television, the wounded also died of his injuries later. In addition, the runways of the fields were damaged.

Flights arriving at the airport are diverted to Latakia airport.

Earlier this month, Israel launched large-scale attacks on Gaza. Syria has said that Israel has carried out attacks on its side of the border as well.

The organization monitoring the Syrian war said last week that an attack on an Aleppo field wounded five people. In addition, last week’s attacks on Damascus and Aleppo fields put them out of use for a while.

