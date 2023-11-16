A military source said In a statement to the Syrian News Agency: “At approximately 2:25 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

The source added, “Our air defense media responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them, indicating that the aggression led to some material losses.”

Observatory: Hezbollah sites were targeted

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that violent explosions occurred in the vicinity of Sayyida Zeinab, the echo of which was heard throughout the region, as a result of Israeli aircraft carrying out new raids targeting areas where headquarters and military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah were located.

The Observatory added that the explosions occurred near the Al-Bahdalia area, on the road to Damascus International Airport, coinciding with air defenses attempting to confront Israeli missiles, while ambulances headed towards the targeted area amid information about human casualties.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has counted 52 times during which Israel has targeted Syrian territory, 37 of which were air strikes and 15 ground strikes. These strikes resulted in the injury and destruction of about 106 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.

According to the Observatory, these strikes caused the death of 96 soldiers, in addition to wounding 112 others, including with varying injuries. The dead were:

– 40 government forces, including officers

– 31 of the militias affiliated with Iran are of non-Syrian nationalities

– 6 from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia

– 4 of the militias affiliated with Iran are of Syrian nationality

– 13 from the Lebanese Hezbollah.

-Two members of the Jihad movement

– Civilian deaths

The Observatory indicated that the targets were distributed as follows: 16 for Damascus and its countryside, 8 for Quneitra, 2 for Hama, 3 for Tartous, 8 for Aleppo, 4 for Suwayda, 11 for Daraa, 4 for Homs, and 2 for Deir ez-Zor.