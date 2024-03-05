Hundreds of thousands of Syrians survive among the ruins caused by two earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.5 on the Richter scale that affected Turkey, Syria and part of Lebanon on February 6, 2023. The tragedy devastated northeast Syria , where nearly 6,000 people were killed and tens of thousands were injured. Rescue groups and volunteers tried for days and with limited equipment to rescue survivors trapped in the rubble. A year later, at least two million displaced people—mostly women and children—reside in improvised tents, without health services, with the latent threat of disease and a civil war that is close to turning 13 years old.

It was one of the strongest quakes in Syria and Turkey in more than a century, followed by an aftershock nine hours later. A year later, hundreds of thousands of families displaced by the tragedy in northern Syria live in makeshift camps, without health services, without humanitarian aid and without the possibility of returning to their homes.

The deterioration in living conditions is worsened by the suspension of the United Nations World Food Program and the isolation of living in a country fragmented by war. As if that were not enough, the Bashar al-Assad regime restarted the bombing of Afrin province, northeast of Aleppo, in December 2023.

In Syria, a country devastated by a civil war that began in 2011, the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in February 2023 had catastrophic consequences: At least 5,900 people were killed, nearly 300,000 families were displaced and an estimated 9,8000 buildings were reduced to rubble, according to the UN.

Volunteers and first responders worked with little equipment and without major rescue devices to save lives, while thousands of injured people crowded the emergency rooms of dispensaries and hospitals.

Through the stories and testimonies of the Syrian photojournalist Omar Haj Kadour, who documented the during and after the earthquakes, in addition to interviewing victims, displaced people, rescuers and health personnel, this report from the ARTE network tells how those affected by the tragedy seek to rebuild their lives between fear of a new earthquake, war and abandonment.



