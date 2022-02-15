The Syrian news agency “SANA”, quoting a military source, said that the explosion, which occurred on Tuesday morning, was carried out with an explosive device previously planted by terrorists in a military overnight bus.

Attacks by opposition groups in the Syrian capital are rare, especially after the Syrian army eliminated pockets of the latter in the vicinity of Damascus.

Last October, Damascus witnessed the killing of 14 people and the injury of a number of others, as a result of the detonation of two explosive devices that were attached to a military overnight bus at the President’s Bridge.