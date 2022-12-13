Millions of Syrians cannot afford heating for their children this winter, so some families take turns taking care of the young, with the heating limited to the house where the children stay.

As Syrian families are unable to afford the cost of buying diesel and gas, or even finding them in many cases, which forces some to resort to innovative and desperate solutions, to overcome the fuel crisis, which increases the difficulties of life after more than a decade has passed, since the outbreak of the crisis in Syria.

The Syrian citizen, Suleiman Al-Khaled, explains: “We depend on the pistachio season, which we come from this season, from which we save for the expenses, and there is no way to open a project because the expenses are first-hand, which means that what comes from the season is not enough for the expenses.”

A government employee, who is trying to supplement his income by working in a paint shop in the evenings, says that he and his children have been eating one meal a day for about two months. He often works 18 hours a day, but even that can’t make enough money to afford heating his house.

Syria’s economic collapse, caused by years of conflict, Western sanctions, a collapsing currency, and the government’s loss of oil-producing lands in the northeast of the country, pushes millions of people into poverty each year.

As state revenues dwindled, the authorities were forced to cut subsidies that had been mitigating the worst effects of the crisis for Syrians.

Abdullah Tweet, the owner of a workshop that manufactures crust heaters, says, “The annual demand for them is increasing. It was only in the countryside, then it gradually spread to the city.”

“I gave up diesel soya because of its high price and unavailability. Currently, peeled soya is an alternative to diesel fuel. Almond husk and pistachio husk are always available,” says the government employee from Hama Governorate, Muhammad Kweir.

The Syrian government finds it difficult to pay for fuel imports, after the Ukraine crisis led to a rise in global energy prices.

Syrians who are still eligible for subsidized diesel can buy 50 liters, at 500 pounds per liter, less than 10 US cents, but the supply is slow and irregular, and the quantities are not sufficient for family consumption for a long time.

The Syrian government sells limited quantities of unsubsidized fuel oil at five times this price, while the price of fuel oil on the black market reaches more than thirty times the subsidized price.

This prompted many Syrians to switch from the traditional diesel-powered stoves they use to cook food and heat homes, to alternatives powered by wood or even pistachio husks, which are cheaper and widely available in some parts of Syria.

Ahlam Mohsen Warda, a mother of three children, said, “Last year, our neighbor’s son died from the cold, so how come you don’t want me to fear for my children not dying from the cold? We no longer think about eating and drinking. We are thinking about how we want to keep warm.”

According to relief organizations, 9 out of ten Syrians live below the poverty line, and the number of those in urgent need of aid this winter increased by 28 percent, compared to last year.