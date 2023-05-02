“SANA” quoted a military source as saying: “At about 23:35 on 1/5/2023, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with barrages of missiles from the southeast direction of Aleppo.”

The source added, “The bombing targeted Aleppo International Airport and a number of points in the vicinity of Aleppo.”

According to the source, “the aggression resulted in the death of a soldier and the wounding of seven, including two civilians, and some material losses and the loss of Aleppo International Airport.”

And “SANA” had confirmed earlier, “The Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli aggression on the vicinity of the city of Aleppo, and shot down a number of the aggression’s missiles.”

The pioneers of social networking sites and news platforms circulated videos that they said were of the Israeli bombing of Aleppo Airport.