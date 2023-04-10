The Syrian News Agency, SANA, said that the explosion hit civilians who were on their way to collect truffles in the countryside, noting that the accident was caused by a landmine planted by ISIS in Deir Ezzor Governorate, in the south of the country. The area was a former stronghold of the militants.

The day before, SANA reported that 6 people – who were also on their way to search for truffles – were killed by an anti-tank mine left behind by ISIS in the desert of the eastern countryside of Homs..

The Observatory said that the incident raises the number of civilians who were reported killed this year as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive objects left over from the war to 139, including 30 children..

In February, ISIS sleeper cells attacked workers who were collecting truffles near the central city of Sukhna, killing at least 53 people, mostly workers and several members of the Syrian government security forces..