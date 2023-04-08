Six Syrian civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion left by terrorists, while they were going to collect truffles in the Al-Sukhna desert in the eastern countryside of Homs in central Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated today, Saturday, that “an anti-tank mine left behind by ISIS terrorists exploded while a car carrying a number of people was passing by, heading to collect truffles, in the Jabal al-Amor area in the Sukhna desert, killing six civilians.” .

According to the agency, on February 17, 53 citizens who were collecting truffles were killed in an attack carried out by ISIS terrorists, southeast of the city of Al-Sukhna in the eastern countryside of Homs.