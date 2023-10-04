Shortly after the end of the Serie D Group I match between Siracusa and Acireale, won by the Aretusei with a score of 3-1, some clashes between the two fans occurred near the stadium. The scene of the incidents between Azzurri and Granata fans was Via Torino, Via Antonello Da Messina and Via Teocrito. There was a heavy throwing of stones which hit the cars parked nearby which were damaged with shattered glass. Several launches of paper bombs were recorded. A municipal police officer was taken to hospital. The police in riot gear immediately intervened and re-established order among the home fans and the approximately 300 who arrived from Acireale. There was great fear among the many passers-by who were near the site of the clashes.