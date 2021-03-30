When the time comes to write the history of the pandemic of COVID-19, the March and April 2020 images of a New York devastated by the coronavirus will surely be an inescapable chapter.

The testimonies of those months described the city that never sleeps as a silent metropolis where only the constant wail of sirens of ambulances.

One of the people who can speak with authority about what those moments were is Dr. Syra Madad.

The American epidemiologist, Syra Madad. Photo: courtesy Discovery.

As director of the Special Pathogens Program of the New York public hospital network, this infectious disease epidemiologist worked from the first hour to control the spread of the virus in the city during those critical moments.

“Based on what we had seen in China and Italy, we knew that it was just a matter of days until it started happening in New York. There were some things we knew needed to be done, like testing and contact tracing, but what we couldn’t anticipate, and was impossible to predict, was the huge amount of people that would end up infected with COVID “, stated Madad in a press conference via Zoom in which he participated Clarion because of the documentary The documentary The vaccine: race against COVID from the Discovery channel.

“One never imagines having to go through a situation like this, it’s like living one of those movies like Contagion or Epidemic in real time, ”he reflected.

The documentary, which in addition to Madad has the testimony of doctors such as Anthony Fauci and scientists from the biotechnology companies that developed some of the vaccines, narrates the chronology of how the COVID vaccines were created in record time.

While Madad considers vaccines to be “the light at the end of the tunnel” of the pandemic, understands that there are reserves in some sectors due to the speed with which they developed.

“I think documentaries like these help boost the confidence of the population to get the vaccine. When people see that it was done in less than a year they worry. You compare it with normal times and see how different they are. Understanding how those times could be accelerated, without skipping any security step, can generate greater confidence in the vaccine ”he commented.

One eye on the present and one on the future

To explain the experience of what it was like to face the first impact of the pandemic, Madad points to the unique challenge that these types of situations present.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was also interviewed to offer his testimony about the race to get the COVID vaccine. Photo: AP

“I always say it was like running a sprint race and a marathon at the same time. A hurricane, for example, is a one-off event, and then you have to deal with the consequences. An epidemiological outbreak is very different, because they develop over a long period of time, “he said.

Madad points out that, during the early days, there were many instances where a kind of “do it yourself” had to be implemented to make up for the lack of coordination at the national level that the Trump administration did not do.

“At the beginning we did not have enough testing capacity, and New York set up its own laboratory to do it. We had to learn in real time and build the bridge as we crossed it ”, he explained.

Due to this general lack of coordination, Madad claims that during the early days, “New York was running blind.” “By the time we realized it was a serious problem, hospitals were filling up with patients. When it reaches that state, we know that the virus already has community circulation ”, he explained.

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Dose. Photo: AP

While the central focus of Madad’s presentation is on the vaccine, it does not neglect the mental health crisis that the pandemic has generated. The seriousness of the situation is such that in the US, recovery centers for patients who suffered longer periods of COVID are offering psychological treatment to cope with the impact of what they have experienced.

One of the strategies that Madad has employed in some health networks under his command is the concept of “COVID battle buddy”.

Each member of the health staff working on the front line is assigned a partner who is going through similar situations, so that they can talk to someone about the difficulties they are going through, and encourage each other.

The idea is based on practices implemented by the Army when dealing with post-traumatic stress suffered by some of its members.

“I define the mental health crisis as ‘the second epidemic’ “Madad confesses.

Madad says vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic. Photo: REUTER

Madad assures that the appearance of effective vaccines in record time is a reason to be optimistic that the end of the pandemic is near. However, he is aware that, on the subject of vaccines, it is not just that they exist and are being produced, but of access to them.

“We know that 10% of the countries stock 75% of the vaccines available at this time. It is possible that, for many countries, there’s still a year left for the pandemic to end. This is unacceptable, that is why it is essential that the action of plans such as COVAX be promoted ”, he emphasized.

When it comes to what a post-COVID world will look like, Madad points to a phased evolution. As vaccination rates accelerate, the number of hospitalizations and deaths will be reduced, a key first step to eventually be able to leave the chinstraps behind and get together without social distance.

And while ending the pandemic is an achievable goal, Madad emphasizes that it will be impossible to eliminate the virus that causes COVID-19.

“SARS-CoV2 will become an endemic virus and we will have to learn to live with him. There will be outbreaks of COVID in certain places, and you will have to be fast and efficient to contain them and prevent them from spreading. This means intense testing, contact tracing, and aiming for a positivity rate of less than 2%. Above all, we will have to continue implementing the things that we know work, primarily vaccination, “he added.

The documentary The Vaccine: Race Against COVID premiered on Saturday, March 27, and will be repeated on Saturday, April 3 at 6:20 p.m. on Discovery.

