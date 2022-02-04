In Zell am See, south of Salzburg, there is no shortage of snow and ice in winter. A suggestive scenario to take the cars to do some drifting: he thought about it in particular Porsche, which debuted the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the Clubsport variant with synthetic petrol in Europe. The car is therefore powered by a special fuel that derives from the processing of food waste.

The European debut took place on the compact snowpack of the GP Ice Race. With the Alps in the background, the Porsche Cayman with eFuel would have shown that it knows how to do its ‘job’, always based on its four-liter six-cylinder boxer, capable of delivering 500 horsepower. The fuel has already proven its suitability for use in high-performance Porsche engines in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, where it was used in all 911 GT3 Cup cars that entered the 2021 season.

According to Porsche, “Porsche’s eFuel fuel is produced using electricity generated from wind energy. Water is broken down into its components, hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2), by electrolysis. The hydrogen is then processed with CO₂ extracted from the air to produce e-methanol. In the next step, known as methanol-to-gasoline synthesis, it is made into a synthetic crude gasoline, which in turn is made into a fuel that meets current standards.“.

One of Porsche’s R&D executives, Michael Steiner, explained why Porsche believes so strongly in synthetic fuel: “The huge number of cars in circulation in the world – around 1.3 billion – makes us understand that the transition to electric mobility will not be so rapid as to be able to meet the objectives set in the Paris Agreement. Different areas of the world are moving towards electric mobility at different speedsand this means that vehicles with internal combustion engines will remain on the road for decades to come“. Therefore, with synthetic fuel, we try to emit fewer emissions without having to modify the engines.

The great rally driver Walter Röhrlpresent in Zell am See, said: “We urgently need a solution for the sustainable operation of existing fleets. This can be achieved with green fuels, which are a sensible complement to electric vehicles. I have a hope for the future: to be able to drive old cars without having a guilty conscience due to pollution“.