Synthetic meat, created in the laboratory a mammoth meatball

An Australian synthetic meat company, Vow, has created a mammoth pattyt. This was reported by Il Messaggero, according to which the scientists, “starting from a DNA sequence of the extinct animal 10 thousand years ago, they managed to recreate its meat in the laboratory, and then make a meatball out of it. A bizarre idea, but which actually has a higher goal: to show the world the potential of synthetic meat as an alternative to animal slaughter, but also to large-scale intensive breeding, which also affects global warming”. And the choice of the mammoth is not accidental: in fact, it is believed that the animal became extinct precisely because of human hunting and the rise in temperatures after the last ice age.

The meatball may not be edible

The paradox is that no one can know what this meatball tastes like, because it could be harmful to health or even fatal. “We haven’t seen this protein for thousands of years – explained Professor Ernst Wolvetang of the Australian Institute for Bioengineering in an interview with The Guardian – so we have no idea how our immune system would react when we eat it.”

The mammoth meat, according to Il Messaggero, has been “resurrected” starting with a protein contained in the animal’s DNA, filling in the gaps using the genetic material of an elephant (the closest living animal). The sequence was inserted into sheep myoblast stem cellswhich replicated to grow to 20 billion cells, which the company later used to grow mammoth meat.

With this provocation, the scientists want to demonstrate that synthetic meat (also called cultured meat) has a lower environmental impact than farmed meat. “We chose the woolly mammoth because it is a symbol of the loss of diversity and a symbol of climate change,” said Tim Noakesmith, co-founder of Vow.

