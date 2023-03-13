Steps forward for the approval of the stop to the sales of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035. The European Union met the veto of Italy and some other countries despite the preliminary approval of the ban on endothermic engines made last October and with Germany showing distrust on the issue, the community bodies are trying to negotiate precisely with the Berlin government to find a way out of the political impasse that has arisen in recent weeks on the issue that is so close to the heart of the automotive world. In fact, the Germans would like to insert a clause relating to e-fuels, to allow the use of synthetic fuels even after 2035, thus effectively extending the life of models powered by so-called ICE engines.

Chess game on synthetic fuels

The EU is extending its hand to Germany, fearing the possibility of inserting a clause that could authorize the use of e-fuels: the Commission has allegedly asked the German government to present a proposal that can be evaluated even if the timing for changing the regulation before it is finally approved are perplexing. With the 2024 elections upon us, it seems unlikely that a document that has already been partially approved can be further modified, just over a year after the total renewal of the European representatives. For its part, Germany wants to defend the domestic automotive sector which employs over 800,000 people with a turnover of 411 billion euros a year. Something more could emerge from the discussion on the issue of stopping cars with endothermic engines scheduled for March 13, a summit in which Italy will also participate.

The position of Italy

The executive seems adamant on the issue, as underlined by Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport, who will participate in the summit representing our country: “On Monday I will be in Strasbourg to meet colleagues from Germany, the Czech Republic and other European countries who have expressed their doubts and opposition to the stop of traditional engines from 2035 – wrote the Italian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure on his official Facebook profile – The goals are clear: yes to environmental sustainability but with common sense, also putting economic and social sustainability at the centre. Protecting jobs and supporting the automotive supply chain is and will be fundamental for the future of Italy and Europe”.