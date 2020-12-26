S.Synthetic fuels are very popular. In addition to the electrification of road traffic, they are considered to be a beacon of hope to drastically reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions in the coming decades, especially in heavy goods traffic as well as in shipping and aviation, as required by European climate targets. The fuels – petrol, diesel and kerosene – should no longer come from petroleum refineries, but should be produced on a large scale as climate-neutral as possible from hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Ideally, carbon dioxide would be extracted from the exhaust gases of fossil power plants or filtered directly from the air. The electricity for the reactions could come from renewable sources.

A process that has been known for around a hundred years is used to produce synthetic fuels – the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis. The synthesis gas – a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen – is used to generate gaseous and liquid hydrocarbons. The process was developed by the two chemists Franz Fischer and Hans Tropsch at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Coal Research in Mülheim an der Ruhr. Because carbon dioxide can also be used as a raw material, the process will experience a renaissance up to the middle of the century in the course of the desired energy transition and climate neutrality.

Despite all the progress, the recovery of carbon dioxide continues to cause great difficulties. The triatomic gas is extremely stable and therefore inert. Only with great heat, high pressure and efficient catalysts can it be reduced to reactive carbon monoxide in a reactor. As before, platinum, ruthenium or iridium and other rare metals are mainly used as reaction accelerators. The materials hardly change during the reaction and keep the amount of undesired by-products low. But these catalysts are expensive and their resources are rare.

Good grade for synthetic kerosene

British chemists from the University of Oxford have now demonstrated that expensive catalysts can be dispensed with entirely and that comparatively high yields can also be achieved with a much cheaper reaction accelerator. Peter Edwards and his colleagues use a mixture of iron, manganese and potassium particles to produce synthetic kerosene and light hydrocarbons such as ethene, propene and butene. The latter are key connections for the chemical industry.



The world’s first integrated power-to-liquid (PtL) test facility for the synthesis of liquid fuels from the carbon dioxide in the air in Karlsruhe.

As Edwards and his colleagues report in “Nature Communications”, With the process, which is also based on the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, they can convert around 40 percent of the carbon dioxide into synthetic kerosene within twenty hours through hydrogenation, and all in one step. The fuel does not have to be processed further, but can be used directly. Unwanted carbon monoxide and methane were only produced in small amounts. The implementation takes place at around 350 degrees and thus does not consume more energy than the classic Fischer-Tropsch approach.

The process still only works on a laboratory scale. Edwards and his colleagues are already thinking of a practical application. In an airplane, the carbon dioxide that is produced when the synthetic kerosene is burned can be captured and reused to produce new fuel. This would enable a low-emission cycle to be achieved, say the researchers.

This approach is likely to generate interest in the aviation industry. Last week, the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry announced a master plan on how to achieve climate neutrality in air traffic, which is responsible for around three percent of global emissions. In addition to energy savings at airports, synthetically produced fuels play a central role. An exact schedule for the goals will be presented in early 2021.

In some current pilot projects, such as the Kopernikus project “P2X” at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), synthetic fuels are already being produced in large quantities on a climate-neutral basis. At KIT, CO₂ is filtered from the ambient air, the hydrogen comes from electrolysis. A photovoltaic system supplies the electricity. The plant has been in operation for over a year and produces around ten liters of synthetic fuel per day. An expanded system with a daily capacity of 200 liters is in the development phase.

The proponents of synthetic kerosene should look forward to a study by researchers at the Institute for Combustion Technology at the German Aerospace Center. According to this, the artificially produced fuel from Karlsruhe is not only climate-friendly and fulfills the legally prescribed combustion properties, but it also releases 30 to 100 times less pollutants than conventional kerosene. Synthetic kerosene does not contain any significant amounts of aromatic hydrocarbons, which are the main causes of soot formation in conventional kerosene.