“Today the process for the government bill that bans the production and marketing of synthetic foods begins in the Senate”, inform Lega senators in the Health and Agriculture commissions in a note Maria Cristina Cantù, Tilde Minasi, Elena Murelli, Giorgio Maria Bergesio, Mara Bizzotto and Gianluca Cantalamessa.

“The status of research and experimentation – they underline – still seems to be in an embryonic stage, such that one is not in the conditions, especially scientific ones, to be able to exclude negative consequences for the health of human beings. Furthermore, there is not even evidence that demonstrate potential advantages for the environment. The aims that the proposal intends to pursue are intended to protect human health and the Italian agri-food heritage”.