The Synopsys share price has been convincing for weeks with a high outperformance. This culminated in a new all-time high this week. The long-term trend is steeply upwards. In the short term, the price has already gotten hot, but for the new year the stock is bullish. What is still in the papers and which strategy is convincing. From Manfred Ries

Initial situation and signal

The Synopsys Inc. share price is in a good mood before the Christmas holidays. This continues the price strength that began in the recent past. Review: In the past ten trading days, the share price soared by 13.5 percent. The penultimate candles in the daily chart with their relatively large, white candlesticks still testify to the outperformance of the share without any significant correction.

In the short-term, the rising 21-day line at $ 238 (green line) is a solid hold. This moving average strengthens the horizontal price line by $ 235.88 in its support capacity. To understand: The 21-day line is a moving average line, which reflects the average prices of the past 21 trading days. The course of the course is shown in a smoothed form. The definition: as long as the 21-day line strives upwards, the short-term upward trend is also considered intact. If the prices of the underlying are also above their rising 21-day line – as is currently the case with the underlying under review – this is a sign of short-term strength and demand on the part of investors.

But be careful: the latest upward rally has also caused the underlying to become a little hot. The title threatens to be considered “overbought”, as Chartists say. The percentage difference between the 21-day line (green curve) and the share price provides an indication of this. This is currently 8.2 percent for Synopsys shares – in retrospect, an ambitious figure; that could quickly result in profit-taking.

The US American Synopsys Inc. is a company in the field of semiconductor design software, IP core and design-for-manufacturing solutions. The company also offers services in the aforementioned areas.

As for the longer-term outlook, a look at the weekly / monthly chart will help. Just looking at the monthly chart can be very interesting. This namely reveals the medium-term trend behavior of an underlying asset, and not infrequently over a relatively long period of time. Because with the monthly chart, the approach is based on monthly course data. In the case of candle charts, for example, each candle represents the price behavior of a trading month: Month opening and closing price; Monthly high and low.

To be seen in the monthly chart (Chart 3): the 200-day line (blue curve). In the weekly chart it corresponds to the 40-week line; in the monthly chart around the 9-month line. With its increasing trend, it basically speaks of an intact, increasing trend behavior in the long-term perspective. This moving average is currently at $ 193. A Synopsys share currently costs more than the average for the past 200 trading days – a sign of strength. On the other hand, the same applies here: The share price appears overbought; the percentage difference between the course and the 200-day line is more than 30 percent.

Synopsys Inc .: An interesting figure from a promising industry. If there were to be a significant breakout above the weekly high of 260.26 US dollars, we would see the following price target in the area around 300 US dollars – as a round mark, this price target could represent renewed resistance. From today’s perspective, we are talking about a profit potential of around 16 percent upwards.

Supports and resistances

Chart marks level Upper objective 2 300.00 Top goal 1 260.26 Lower objective 1 235.88 Lower objective 2 229.21

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.

AUTHOR Manfred Ries from Index Radar-Magazin is a trained banker. After studying economics, he worked for many years in the areas of asset investment and currency trading at major banks. Manfred Ries has been a business journalist for more than 15 years. For Börse Online, he analyzed the markets from a chart perspective as early as 1999. www.index-radar.de