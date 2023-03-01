Last year konami had a glorious return to the spotlight with an event entirely focused on one of its flagship franchises, Silent Hill, thus presenting some interesting projects such as the remake developed by Bloomer Team and even a live experience. For its part, another revelation that drew attention was that of a new film in the saga.

His name is Return to Silent Hill and since its first teaser, not much was mentioned about it, this is talking about the characters that join the cast and much less its plot. However, its synopsis has recently been leaked, with details regarding the events, as well as the appearance of some iconic characters such as himself. Pyramid Head.

The information comes from FFF Bayerna German financial partner said to support Return to Silent Hill. German movie site filmportal.de shared some of the details, which included a synopsis that suggests we’ll see some changes to the story. For its part, there is talk that filming will begin soon.

Here are the plot details:

Driven by the shadows of his past, James Sunderland returns to Silent Hill to find his lost love, Mary Crane. But the dark and depressing small town is no longer the place of memories of him. He encounters all-too-familiar characters who try to distract him from his search for Mary. The more he searches for Mary, the more he begins to wonder if this is still true, or if he has fallen into Jacob Crane’s dark underworld.

The film’s release date is supposedly October 27, 2023.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Something that would also be good to know is what is happening with the remake of the second game, since not much more than the teaser we saw months ago has been shown. It seems that Konami would be waiting until E3 2023.