Season 2 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” is progressing through its first arc, and the climax is right around the corner. This week promises to wrap up Gojo’s Past arc, and it has put our heroes in some tough spots. Gojo and Geto have been through one of the most difficult missions of their lives, and now we’ve had a look at how Episode 5 will bring this arc to a close.

As you can see below, the first images of episode 5 of season 2 of “Jujutsu Kaisen“. The show promises to return all of our heroes to action as Gojo and Geto enter a new era. In fact, we can see two images that show these heroes, and it seems that the couple is quite worn. After Rika’s death, Gojo and Geto are in a dark place. Gojo appears disconnected in his close-up, while Geto appears caught up in grief. As for the other images, well, we can see some familiar faces. One of them focuses on Megumi when he was a child, since we know that Gojo takes him in. And the other? Well, it gives us a rare glimpse of Yuki, who seems quite disturbed by something.

Of course, a synopsis was also released for this episode of “Jujutsu Kaisen“. You can read the recap of season 2 episode 5 below: “Gojo became the strongest and started doing all the missions by himself. Inevitably, Geto was left alone more often. During that summer, cursed spirits began to appear more frequently, and Geto was constantly exorcising and capturing them. Because? One day, a certain person appeared before Geto. So what’s the end for Gojo, the strongest sorcerer, and Geto, the worst curse bearer?

As you can see from this synopsis, Gojo and Geto are starting to drift apart. The pair are some of the strongest sorcerers in their world, but their latest quests have taken them to different extremes. Gojo has stepped up his work and isolates himself, while Geto is struggling to process the loss of him. In the end, the fans of “Jujutsu KaisenThey know that this arc ends with Gojo and Geto on opposite sides, and it will be painful to see their separation. So if you’re ready to see this duo go their separate ways, well, you’ll soon have a front row seat.

If you’re not up to date with “Jujutsu Kaisen“, Don’t worry! You can watch the anime at crunchyroll, as season 2 releases new episodes on a weekly basis. For more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis here:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his amazing athletic prowess, prefers to spend time with the Occult Club. However, he soon discovers that the occult is as real as it can be when his clubmates are attacked. Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special grade cursed item, and his search for it leads him to Itadori…”

Via: comic book