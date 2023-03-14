Synology is a company founded way back in 2000. It is a huge business with millions of products and partners around the world. Today we are here to tell you about the latest effort from the manufacturer, so get ready because the DiskStation we are about to present to you is stunning, obviously designed for professional usebut nothing prevents you from taking a look!

Synology: Introducing the DiskStation to store up to 324TB

We often talk about data and archiving, such as here, for example, where Libero gave us a gift. If you follow us, you know how important this aspect of information technology is in order not to spend a bad quarter of an hour when it’s too late to recover your data. Anyway, today we want to tell you about DiskStation DS1823xs+. A real marvel in terms of data storage.

We are talking about 144TB pre-expansion and everything is designed to perform backups in total safety and more. It will be possible to use it wherever a data center is not available and the data is dizzying: the speed is approx 3,100 MB/s read and 2,600 MB/s sequential write. Expandability is not lacking with SSD or M.2 NVMe volumes (up to 324 TB total). 10 gigabit Ethernet, 1/10/25GbE or Fiber Channel ports up to 4. Management can also take place remotely even when the system is completely shut down (including replacing the units present). The list goes on and if you are curious you please refer to the official page here, leaving you the official press release:

“The new eight-bay Synology DiskStation DS1823xs+ is a powerful desktop tower server that can handle heavy workloads and perform multitasking operations, such as continuous backups, surveillance video archiving, and more,” said Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology Inc. Due to its size and capacity, DS1823xs+ is the perfect local storage solution for situations where available space is limited and a flexible resource is needed to back up, archive and synchronize data .”