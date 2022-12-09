Dhe Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) has harshly criticized the Vatican. It was “simply bold” how the Vatican authorities ignored the findings of all abuse studies and refused fundamental reforms of the church, said ZdK President Irme Stetter-Karp on Friday during the plenary assembly of the umbrella organization of Catholic laypeople in Berlin. In Germany and in the Vatican there are “obviously different levels of insight into how much the abuse crisis requires a ‘synodal path’ out of the crisis”.

Stetter-Karp was referring to the speeches of two Curia cardinals during the German bishops’ ad limina visit to the Vatican four weeks ago. The heads of the Episcopal and Doctrine of the Faith denied that the cover-up of abuses in the church was aided by systemic factors. Cardinals Marc Ouellet and Luis Ladaria accused the members of the “Synodal Path” of exploiting this issue in order to push through their reform agenda. Stetter-Karp praised the behavior of the German bishops during their visit to the Vatican. “I noticed that the Germans had a strong presence, naming the central issues,” she said. “I’m grateful for that.”

“Synodal path” should continue

The majority of bishops in Rome had rejected the Vatican’s proposal to suspend the “synodal path” for the time being. Stetter-Karp confirmed that the ZdK would continue the reform project “calmly and with focus” despite all the Vatican objections. “The power of good arguments will prevail in the end. But only where good arguments count.” Stetter-Karp has not been to the Vatican since taking office in November 2021 and, according to her own statements, currently has no appointment for a meeting.