HDid the Vatican raise the white flag or was it the German bishops? The joint press release, which was published on Friday evening after several hours of discussions between six German bishops led by the chairman of the German Bishops' Conference Georg Bätzing and six heads of Vatican authorities, allowed for both readings. It said that a regular exchange had been agreed between the representatives of the Bishops' Conference and the Vatican about “the further work of the Synodal Way and the Synodal Committee.” This statement was remarkable.

At the end of February, shortly before their general assembly, the Vatican asked the German bishops to remove the vote on the statute of the “Synodal Committee” from the agenda. He also repeatedly forbade the bishops to participate in this body, in which laypeople and bishops are supposed to discuss and decide on equal terms about the reforms of the “Synodal Path” that have not yet been completed. Now on Friday there was suddenly talk of “further work” by this committee, which from the Vatican’s point of view should not exist. So has the Vatican given up its resistance?

German reading: The “Synodal Committee” is approved

At least that is the interpretation of those who read the press release through German lenses. Accordingly, the way would now be clear for the statute of the “Synodal Committee” to be decided by the Permanent Council of the Bishops' Conference, to which only the diocesan bishops and not the auxiliary bishops belong. The meeting of the “Synodal Committee” could then take place in June as planned. And the explanation for this sudden change of heart in the Vatican? According to this reading, the German bishops had succeeded in making it clear that this body serves to prepare the world synod in the Vatican in October and not a German special path.

But there is also the other reading, which is circulating among those who read the text with Roman glasses. It is based primarily on the sentence that immediately follows the statement about the “Synodal Committee”. The German bishops have therefore promised that “this work will serve to develop concrete forms of synodality in the church in Germany,” which will then be “submitted to the Vatican for approval.”







These forms are in accordance with the ideas of the Second Vatican Council, the requirements of canon law and the results of the World Synod. This means that no reform project of the “Synodal Way” will be implemented without approval from Rome – and that also includes the “Synodal Committee”, according to this reading. However, the assessment can also be heard from this side that the declaration was formulated unclearly with a view to the “Synodal Committee”. The German reading, however, is that this does not mean the “Synodal Committee”.

The participants in the conversation have agreed to secrecy. On the German side, in addition to Bätzing, these were the Trier Bishop Stephan Ackermann, the Fulda Bishop Michael Gerber, the Mainz Bishop Peter Kohlgraf, the Augsburg Bishop Bertram Meier and the Essen Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck. The Vatican was represented by, among others, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the head of the religious authority, Victor Fernandez.

Bätzing was most recently received in July 2023 with a delegation of German bishops for official discussions about the “Synodal Path” in the Vatican. They were agreed during the so-called ad limina visit of the German bishops to the Vatican in November 2022 to resolve the dispute over the German reform project.







So what was actually discussed on Friday remained unclear over the weekend. Such joint press releases do not primarily serve to provide information about the specific course of the conversation. Both sides use such statements to get their messages across. It should be clear by checking the mailbox on the evening before the next meeting of the Permanent Council of the Bishops' Conference at the latest to see whether a letter from the Vatican has arrived.