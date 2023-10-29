The war synod ends, Pope Francis invokes the Holy Spirit

“The protagonist of the Synod is the Holy Spirit”. The Pope said this, in Spanish, at the conclusion of the twentieth general congregation of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, held in the Paul VI Hall – which ends today with mass in St. Peter’s – on the theme: “For a synodal Church : communion, participation and mission”.

As “help for everyone’s work”, Francis he quoted a text by Saint Basil on the Holy Spirit. Then thanks to all those who animated the Synod, from the preparatory phase to the presidency of the various Congregations, and to the “hidden people, to all those who behind the scenes they made all this possible.” “Don’t forget to set the clock back,” said the Pope before leaving the Chamber, referring to the summer time that started tonight. In the evening, during a press conference in the Vatican Press Room, the Summary Document was presented, which concludes the first stage of the Assembly and has a transitory nature, awaiting the final assembly scheduled for next October.

This is the text of the press release from SIR, the Religious Information Service, which is the official information body of the Cei. On this Synod there was indeed a lot of interest but there were no sensational news. There was a lot of talk about one possible opening to female priesthood but there has not been. We talked about the possibility renunciation of celibacy for Western Catholic priestsbut there wasn’t even this news. The Pope recalled that the institution of celibacy – for example – is not present among members of the Eastern Church and anyone who wants can marry freely.

Pope Francis during the Synod of Bishops – 20th General Congregation



To the question some time ago (Il Sole 24 Ore) whether the question of celibacy “can be reviewed”, the Pontiff replied “yes, yes”, recalling that all members of the Eastern Church, or those who wish it, “they are married”. «In the Catholic Church there are married priests: the entire Eastern rite is married. All. Here in the Curia we have one – today I met him – who has a wife, a son». Celibacy is in fact only a “temporary requirement” and could be revised in the future. But Bergoglio also said that he will not abolish this prescription, citing in turn Paul VI who did the same, despite being in the midst of the conciliar period and therefore with public and ecclesial opinion in favor of renewal.

However, this is a very divisive issue and as a good Jesuit the Pope moves with great caution because conservatives can’t wait for anything other than abolishing celibacy or opening up women priests to cause a schism in the Holy Roman Church. And this is why Francis in a certain sense protected himself by placing himself under the refuge of the Holy Spirit who is then, according to Catholic doctrine, also the one who inspires the cardinals in the Conclave to elect the Pontiff and advises Peter’s heir in ex cathedra decisions on pastoral and faith matters, thus decreeing their infallibility. By invoking the Holy Spirit on the Synod, the Pope has removed himself from any controversy because the hostile cardinals and bishops can no longer blame him. In conclusion a Synod, which according to experts, “did not dare” while giving some timid opening indication.

