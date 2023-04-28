The Synod of Bishops, which discusses the theme of synodality, a term that means “walking together”, will have a significant number of members who are not bishops at the next assembly in October. Pope Francis communicated the new provisions last Wednesday (26) in a letter addressed to continental assemblies held in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, according to the Vatican press.

Among the changes are the presence of priests, men and women religious, lay men and women, named from a list – which “is asked” to be 50% women – directly by the pope, who also requested a greater number of young people. The number of non-bishop voters is considerable: there will be 70 coming from local churches and “representing the people of God”, as reported by the Vatican News.

That number will be chosen by the pope from a list of 140 people nominated by the episcopal conferences and the assembly of the patriarchs of the Eastern Catholic Churches. The names will only be known to the public after papal ratification.

The number of voting members at this stage of the Synod will be around 370, out of a total of over 400 participants. Prior to this change, there were a small number of non-bishop voting members, who were some members of clerical religious institutes.

The current regulation on the subject, the Apostolic Constitution Episcopalis Communio, already mentioned the role of lay people in the preparation of synodal assemblies: “In this first phase, the bishops, following the indications of the General Secretariat of the Synod, submit the synodal assembly to the priests, deacons and lay faithful of their churches, individually or in association, without neglecting the valuable contribution that can come from consecrated men and women”. But the possible presence of the female vote is a novelty.

Jesuit Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg and general rapporteur of the next assembly, explains that, despite the change, the Synod continues to be “of the bishops” because they are the majority: “It is up to the bishops to make a discernment, done at various levels and which in the end reaches the Holy Father. Now there is the step of the bishops, but there is a question of discernment and this question was offered by the people of God”.

This measure follows Pope Francis’ proposal to form a synodal church, focused on charting paths together. The promotion of synods to discuss important themes was one of the strategies adopted for this purpose; now, the pope gives greater prominence to the role of the laity in the pastoral decisions of the Catholic Church. The October meeting will mark the end of the synodal journey started in 2021.