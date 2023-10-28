Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 20:02

At the end of the large meeting of Catholic bishops, on the afternoon of this Saturday, 28th, Pope Francis stated that it was “urgent” to guarantee greater participation of women in the Church and asked that the theological research commissioned on women’s access to the diaconate be ready within one year, when a new meeting will be held.

After a month of debates behind closed doors, the meeting on the future of the Catholic Church came to an end, with the approval of a 42-page document. Each paragraph was approved with at least two-thirds of the votes, but those involving women and the celibacy of priests received the most negative votes. Still, the organizers considered the meeting a success, as all paragraphs were approved.

The document highlights the urgency of “ensuring that women participate in decision-making processes and assume responsible roles in pastoral care and ministry”. Cases of employment discrimination and unfair pay must also be addressed, including in the Church, where “consecrated women are often considered cheap labor.”

The document also highlights women’s greater access to theological education and training programs, including promoting the use of more inclusive language in liturgical texts and Church documents.

According to the document, opinions vary greatly regarding women’s access to the diaconate. For some, it is an “unacceptable” step, “out of continuity with Tradition”; for others, it would restore a practice of the early Church; still others see it as “an appropriate and necessary response to the signs of the times” to “renew the vitality and energy of the Church.”

There are still those who express “the fear that this request is the expression of a dangerous anthropological confusion, accepting that the Church aligns itself with the spirit of the times”. The priests and mothers of the synod called for the continuation of “theological and pastoral research on women’s access to the diaconate”, using results from commissions specially created by the Pope and the theological, historical and exegetical research already carried out: “if possible, the results must be presented at the next session of the assembly”.

Celibacy

On the issue of priests’ celibacy, the document says that the bishops “appreciate their prophetic value and testimony of conformation to Christ; some wonder whether its theological suitability for priestly ministry must necessarily translate in the Latin Church into a disciplinary obligation, especially where ecclesiastical and cultural contexts make it more difficult. This is not a new topic that needs to be explored in depth.”

Organizers and participants tried to contain expectations that the document would bring major changes, especially with regard to issues related to doctrine, such as the Church’s view on homosexuality. For them, the fact of placing bishops at round tables to debate with ordinary believers for a month was the main novelty of the meeting.

But there is no doubt that the Synod of Synodality, as the meeting was called, generated great expectations. Progressives hoped the meeting would send a message that the Church would be more welcoming to the LGBTQIA+ population and offer women more leadership roles in the institution’s hierarchy.

Conservatives, in turn, emphasized the need to remain faithful to the two-thousand-year-old tradition and warned that opening the debate on such topics would be similar to Pandora’s box and could even lead to a rupture in the Church.

New discussions

Another session of the synod is scheduled for October next year, when final recommendations will be presented to Pope Francis for his consideration.

The synod was called by the Pope as part of his efforts to transform the Church into a more welcoming institution. In his vision of a more synodal Church, the faithful are heard and accompanied, not just targets of religious preaching by unattainable priests. For the first time, he allowed women and the faithful in general to vote alongside bishops, putting into practice his belief that “God’s people” are more important than preachers and need to have a greater voice in the Church’s decisions.