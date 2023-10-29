Female diaconate and celibacy: Bergoglio’s synod is divided

“Different positions have been expressed regarding women’s access to the diaconal ministry”. We read it in the summary report of the first Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on the issues to be addressed regarding “women in the life and mission of the Church”.

“Some consider that this step would be unacceptable as it is in discontinuity with Tradition. For others, however, granting women access to the diaconate would restore a practice of the early Church. Still others discern in this passage an appropriate and necessary response to the signs of the times, faithful to Tradition and capable of finding an echo in the hearts of many who seek renewed vitality and energy in the Church. Some express the fear that this request is the expression of a dangerous anthropological confusion, by accepting which the Church would align itself with the spirit of the time”.

“The vote confirms that these are open points. It confirms that the discussion, reflection and in-depth analysis are underway”. Thus Cardinal Mario Grech, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops during the press conference at the conclusion of the work, responding to a question regarding the issues of women and celibacy in the Church, which despite the approval of the document, have had a greater number of negative vote on the issues to be addressed.

“The Synod is not over – underlined Grech -. This is the first session. Now the document must be communicated again to the local Churches. We are trying to put this circularity into practice. There are points where we agree and there are points where there is still a way to go.”

“It was clear that some issues would encounter greater opposition,” instead observed the general rapporteur, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich. “I am very surprised that so many voted in favor, so it means that the resistance is not as great as previously thought. I can say that I am quite satisfied with these results.” As Repubblica underlines, The term LGBT also disappears from the final document.

Synod: danger of “clericalizing” lay people, it would create divisions

“There is a danger, expressed by many in the Assembly, of ‘clericalising’ the laitycreating a sort of lay elite that perpetuates inequalities and divisions in the People of God”. This is what we read in the summary report of the first session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

“The charisms of the laity, in their variety – it is explained -, they are gifts of the Holy Spirit to the Church that must be brought out, recognized and fully valued. In some situations it may happen that lay people are called to make up for the shortage of priests, with the risk that the strictly lay character of their apostolate is diminished. In other contexts, it may happen that priests do everything and the charisms and ministries of the laity are ignored or underused”.

