Is called ‘Y-Doc’ the winner of the second edition ofHackathon organized by the Synlab GroupEuropean leader in diagnostic services and laboratory tests, as part of a program developed by Eit Health (European Institute of Innovation & Technology). The system, which with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) it assists chronic patients so that they do not forget to take their therapieswas awarded this morning at Mind in Milan at the end of the initiative which brought together university students from all over Italy, who challenged each other on the theme ‘Smart and Health City for a better quality of Life’, presenting concrete and smart projects and solutions , with a high rate of innovation, looking at the future of health in new urban contexts.

As winning project ‘Y-Doc’ will be presented in Barcelona from 30 November to 1 December 2023, within the international final of the Eit Health Innovation Days which will bring together the winners of the other editions from 23 European countries. The Y-Doc system, designed by 7 students from the Biomedical campus of Rome – explains a note – is a platform that supports chronic patients and their caregivers in the daily management of therapies, especially in the case of multiple pathologies: in fact it is estimated that if reached 80% of patients’ adherence to therapies, there would be a saving of around 11 billion euros, as well as almost 200 thousand fewer deaths every year in our country. The doctor will be able to upload prescriptions to the platform, which will be able to interact with all the patient’s devices, from mobile phones to smartwatches and voice assistants, thus minimizing the possibility of forgetting them. Thanks to artificial intelligence, Y-Doc also responds to any doubts the patient has about their therapies, providing real-time information on how to take them or side effects, taking the information exclusively from the approved information leaflets.

“This second edition of i-Days – he states Andrea Buratti, CEO of Synlab Italia – led us, once again, to come into contact with the enthusiasm of many young people and the value of excellent partners, with whom we can share ideas and perspectives on the future of healthcare within a world that is rapidly changing scenarios and balances. As Synlab – continues Buratti – we work every day to best support the entire health chain and patients, so that they are truly protagonists of their own well-being, favoring an increasingly integrated approach, with increasingly digital, smart and inclusive services and tools. In this context, young talents play an essential role for us: we need their contribution and their energy to accelerate the innovation path we have undertaken.”

Synlab’s Eit Health i-Days took place with the support of important partners: Cariplo Factory, Federeted Innovation @MIND, University of Naples Federico II, Roche, Novartis involved for the occasion in mentorship, tutorship and jury activities. For all participants there will be the possibility of being selected for internships or corporate theses: in Italy Synlab will specifically open at least 10 opportunities in the context of corporate marketing, sales, project management & lean manufacturing, HR and finance projects. To these internship projects – concludes the note – there will be the possibility of being chosen within traditional selection paths, both during and at the end of the studies, to work in the company.