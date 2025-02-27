Syngenta is consolidated in the development of technological solutions of state -of -the -art biological origin for agricultural use significantly expanding its research and development capacity in this sector with the acquisition of the portfolio of natural compounds and genetic strains of Novartis for agricultural use, which maintains the exclusive rights of substances for pharmaceutical use.

The transaction also includes the transfer of the team of natural products and biomolecular chemistry from Novartis to Syngenta. The measure gives the Agrotechnological Company access to an important source of new developments for agricultural research, as well as capacities integrated in bioengineering, science of processing and analysis of data and fermentation technologies. As part of the agreement, which is expected to close on June 1, Syngenta too It will lease the pilot fermentation plant and the scientific laboratories of Novartis located in BasileaSwiss. The acquisition is based on a successful research collaboration between Syngenta and Novartis since 2019.

This acquisition includes the implementation of a new Syngenta Biological Production Installation in Orangeburg, South Carolina, USA. The installation is the first world production plant in Syngenta for agricultural biologicals in the US and will support the growing demand for solutions of this type.

These developments occur at the same time as Syngenta works in multiple collaborations to accelerate the rhythm of biological innovationas well as to strengthen its position in key growth areas such as the efficiency in the use of nutrients. In recent months, Syngenta has announced several collaborations with the following partners: Provivi, in the development of new pheromones, aimed at fighting pests in key crops throughout Asia; Ginkgo Biows, to accelerate the launch of innovative biological active ingredients; Intrinsyx Bio, in the efficiency in the use of nutrients; Lavie Bio, in R&D of new bio-insecticides; LITCHOS CROP PROTECT, in the area of ​​spray pheromones aimed at pests in corn cultivation, and Traitseq, in an AI technology to accelerate the development of biological

Camilla Corsi, Global Director of Research and Development of Syngenta Crop Protection, said: “We invest significantly to offer the most advanced range of the industry in innovative agricultural solutions. The integration of these latest generation assets opens A new chapter in our ability to develop avant -garde biological solutions For farmers and reflects our commitment to boost solutions that continue to raise the sustainability of agriculture. “

Jonathan Brown, global director of the Syngenta Seed and Biological Treatment Unit, said: “With the broader and more complete portfolio in all biological products segments, we have established ourselves as a reference in this segment. In a constantly growing market, it is important Ensure a portfolio capable of supporting continuous evolutions. I am convinced that this acquisition will allow us to maintain our capacity for innovation. “

Biological are agricultural technologies that They take advantage of nature to protect and improve crops health. Biocontrol and bioestimulants and efficiency products in the use of nutrients complement conventional agricultural inputs, offering farmers greater flexibility to handle pests and diseases, address abiotic stress and improve efficiency in the use of nutrients and soil health. Biological are crucial to boost regenerative agriculture and help agriculture to change towards more sustainable agricultural practices, and contribute to the fulfillment of syngenty commitments described in their sustainability priorities. Syngenta has systematically expand its biological approach since its acquisition of Italian Valagro in 2020.