Publisher Bandai Namco and development studio Game Studio have released a new trailer for Synduality: Echo of Ada, entitled “Amasia Investigation”, which illustrates the story of the single-player campaign.

The trailer

Synduality: Echo of Ada takes place in 2222. The human race has been almost completely annihilated by the mysterious “Tears of the New Moon”, a poisonous rain that has also spawned horrifying creatures that are now hunting the last humans still alive. The survivors took refuge in Amasiaa theoretically well-protected underground city, where they have made a cooperation pact with the Magus, particularly advanced artificial intelligences.

In the shoes of “Wanderers“, players will have to explore what remains of the world by searching for “AA crystals”, a rare and precious resource. During their mission they will have to deal with the monstrous Enders. To get by they will only have to rely on themselves and their help from the Magus.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Synduality: Echo of Ada is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The official release date has not yet been announced, but you can still read our review to find out more.