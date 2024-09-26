BANDAI NAMCO Europe has finally revealed the release date for the third-person shooter SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada. The game will be available worldwide starting starting January 24, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series. We will be able to purchase the game both digitally and in physical edition, and the pre-order will guarantee us 7-day early access and some parts of DAISYOGRE CRADLE.

Three editions will be released for the title, namely:

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition which includes a Deluxe Drifter Pass voucher, an exclusive school uniform costume for Magus, and a remake ticket to change Magus’ appearance and system.

which includes a Deluxe Drifter Pass voucher, an exclusive school uniform costume for Magus, and a remake ticket to change Magus’ appearance and system. Ultimate Editionwhich offers additional content, including an Ultimate Drifter Pass voucher, a Mystere Type Magus Exchange ticket to obtain Mystere, just as it appears in the SYNDUALITY Noir anime, two variations of the limited edition school uniform costumes, and a remake ticket for Magus .

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe