BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And GameStudio they postponed the release of SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada, originally scheduled for this 2023. The game currently has no launch window, which remains to be defined. The title is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada will be present among the playable titles of Tokyo Game Show this weekend, where the publisher will announce some news about this project. The developer’s message regarding the delay:

“We know many are excited to hear more news about the game, but the team will need a little more time to prepare your CRADLECOFFIN and Magus for launch! As we continue to work on game development and improvements, more updates will be coming soon.

Please look forward to new information in the future, including the chance to try SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada for yourself.

— SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada development team”

We can see a teaser below that shows us the gameplay.

SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada – Gameplay teaser

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu