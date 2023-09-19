Synduality: Echo of Ada was postponed from Bandai Namco, which simultaneously published a new gameplay teaser: The game was supposed to arrive this year, but currently has no official date.

Presented a year ago, Synduality: Echo of Ada will be the protagonist of an announcement at Tokyo Game Show 2023 next September 24th, with further information on the game, which will also be present on the showfloor of the event with a demo.

“We know many of you are eager to hear more about the game, but the team it will need a little more time to prepare your CRADLECOFFIN and Magus for launch!”, Bandai Namco wrote in a message to fans.