BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And GameStudio have released a trailer dedicated to customization in SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada. In fact, within the game it will be possible to customize both the Magus that the Cradle Coffin with many possible color combinations, accessories and much more.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the title is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. At the moment a possible release window has not yet been set. Good vision!

SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada – Customization

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Game Studio Street Gematsu